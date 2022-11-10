Barnes notched 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Rockets.

It's never pleasant when you finish with more field goal attempts than points, but this was the second game in a row it has happened to Barnes -- he's gone 8-for-25 from the field in that stretch. He managed to salvage his fantasy output with solid numbers in other categories, but he needs to improve his shooting figures before this issue becomes permanent, as he's posting worst numbers in field goal percentage and free throw percentage compared to his rookie year.