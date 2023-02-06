Barnes finished Sunday's 106-103 win over the Grizzlies with 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Barnes' scoring and rebound totals were right in line with his season averages, but the elevated blocks and steals production enabled him to finish with one of his better fantasy lines in category leagues since the calendar flipped to 2023. Despite the positive outing Sunday, Barnes still hasn't taken a massive leap forward some might have hoped for coming off his Rookie of the Year campaign. His averages have mostly held steady or slightly risen across the board, but he's dropped from 49.2 percent shooting from the field in 2021-22 to 45.8 percent shooting thus far in 2022-23.