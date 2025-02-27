Barnes (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barnes missed Wednesday's game against the Pacers with a hip contusion, and his status remains in limbo for Friday. The star forward's designation should be updated closer to tipoff. If Barnes remains sidelined against Chicago, Ochai Agbaji would carry streaming consideration in fantasy leagues after joining the starting lineup Wednesday.
