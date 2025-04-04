Barnes (hand) is questionable for Friday's game against Detroit.

Barnes, who continues to battle a right hand issue, could be held out for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. His injury has affected his shot, and during Thursday's game versus Portland, he totaled five points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes.