Barnes (ankle) is expected to be listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Barnes, who was diagnosed with an ankle sprain Dec. 9, was expected to miss several weeks of action. However, he appears to be way ahead of schedule and is officially day-to-day. Barnes was having a solid season before his injury, averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers.
More News
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Out of walking boot•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Re-evaluated in one week•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Facing multi-week absence•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Set for more imaging on ankle•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: X-rays come back clean Monday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Won't return Monday•