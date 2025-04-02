Barnes is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers with a finger joint contusion, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barnes is coming off a tough showing during Tuesday's 137-118 loss to the Bulls, finishing with nine points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 24 minutes. Thursday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Raptors could be considering a maintenance day here.
