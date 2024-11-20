Barnes (eye) will likely be listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Barnes took part in Wednesday's practice with contact, but the Raptors will see how he feels Thursday morning before a decision is made. This is great news for Barnes' fantasy managers, as he's on track to beat his original timetable.
