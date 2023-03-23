Barnes (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against Detroit, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Barnes hurt his wrist Sunday against the Bucks and was unavailable for Wednesday's matchup against Indiana. He underwent an MRI that came back clean but missed practice Tuesday and wasn't present for Thursday's practice session. It's not yet clear whether the 21-year-old will be able to return Friday, but his absence from practice isn't encouraging. If he remains out against the Pistons, Will Barton should continue to see increased run.