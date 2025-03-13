Barnes (hand) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Utah, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Barnes was unable to play in Wednesday's win over the 76ers after aggravating a right hand injury against the Wizards on Monday. Jamison Battle, Jared Rhoden and Garrett Temple would continue to see more playing time if Barnes is unable to play Friday.
More News
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Not playing Wednesday vs. Philly•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Good to go against Washington•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Questionable Saturday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Fills stat sheet in win Friday•
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Stuffs stat sheet in return•