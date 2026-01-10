Barnes (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barnes missed the loss to the Celtics on Friday, but the questionable tag suggests the star forward might have a shot at returning to action Sunday. Barnes is having another strong year with averages of 19.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks per game in 38 starts. If he's out Sunday, then Collin Murray-Boyles and Jamison Battle would be in line to see more minutes at the four.