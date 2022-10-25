Barnes (ankle) holds a questionable designation for Wednesday's tilt versus the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barnes suffered an ankle sprain in Saturday's contest versus the Heat and is still recovering from the issue. While Barnes' questionable status for Wednesday seemingly indicates he may be on more of a day-to-day timetable, he's still far from a sure bet to suit up Wednesday. If he can't go, Friday in a rematch with the Sixers would mark his next opportunity to see the floor.