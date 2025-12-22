Barnes ended Sunday's 96-81 loss to Brooklyn with six points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes.

While Barnes scored a season-low six points, he was still able to fill up the entire box score. Fantasy managers should view Sunday's scoring output as an anomaly, as Barnes has averaged 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest in nine games this month.