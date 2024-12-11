The Raptors announced Wednesday that Barnes will be re-evaluated in one week with a right ankle sprain, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Despite a re-evaluation coming up in one week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Barnes is expected to miss several weeks of action and that's what fantasy managers should be prepared for. Davion Mitchell could see more playmaking responsibility in the meantime, while players such as Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead could see increased roles.
