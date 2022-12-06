Barnes provided 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Monday's 116-110 loss to the Celtics.

Barnes scored 20 points for the first time since returning from a two-game absence in mid-November, and he seems to be rounding into form after that two-game stint on the sidelines. Barnes has scored over 15 points in each of his last three contests, and he's averaging 14.0 points while shooting 50.9 percent from the field in five games since returning to action.