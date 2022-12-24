Barnes ended with 25 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 118-107 win over the Cavaliers.

Barnes made his first six shots Friday and scored 15 of his 25 points in the first half. The hot shooting was a big change from his recent performance as he was just 4-for-19 from the field in the previous two games. It was his third double-double of the season and the second time he's scored at least 25 points and recorded double-digit assists in his last six games.