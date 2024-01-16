Barnes notched 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Monday's 105-96 loss to Boston.

Barnes didn't have his best shooting outing Monday, though it was a game where most of the Raptors' offense struggled against one of the best defenses in the NBA. However, Barnes still found a way to make his presence felt since he contributed in peripheral stats while also notching his first double-double since Dec. 29. Barnes is averaging 16.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per game since the start of January.