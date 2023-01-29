Barnes provided 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes during Saturday's 123-105 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Barnes continues to be a steady source of production for the Raptors. He recorded his 11th double-double of the season in the victory, and he's one of the few players in the league who can post point-rebound and point-assist doubles with equal alacrity. We should see a slight spike ii production if OG Anunoby (wrist) misses more time.