Barnes (left thumb) returned to Friday's scrimmage, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Barnes shed the wrap he had on his left hand and returned to Friday's practice, which suggests he's not dealing with anything serious. It's possible he could still pop up on the injury report ahead of Monday's exhibition, but this appears to be a minor issue.

