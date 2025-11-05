Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Returns Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes started the second half of Tuesday's game against the Bucks, per the broadcast. He was diagnosed with a left thumb strain, though his X-rays came back negative, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barnes appeared to injure his left thumb near the end of the first half and headed back to the locker room. However, the star forward had his thumb taped up, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, and appears good to go for the remainder of the game.
