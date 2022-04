Barnes (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's Game 3 against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barnes will miss a second straight game due to the sprained left ankle he suffered in Game 1, but it sounds like the Raptors are optimistic that he'll be available for Saturday's Game 4. In the meantime, Chris Boucher should see additional run in Toronto's frontcourt after he contributed 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes of action during Monday's Game 2.