Barnes (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Milwaukee.

Barnes was excused from Saturday's practice and won't suit up Sunday. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Thunder. With the star forward sidelined, Jakob Poeltl and Sandro Mamukelashvili are candidates to enter the starting five, while Collin Murray-Boyles, Gradey Dick and Jamison Battle could see increased minutes as well.