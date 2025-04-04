Barnes (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Detroit, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Barnes will miss the second half of the club's back-to-back set due to a right hand injury. His next chance to feature will come Sunday against Brooklyn. Jonathan Mogbo and Cole Swider are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Barnes being sidelined.
