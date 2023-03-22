Barnes (wrist) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes will miss Wednesday's contest due to left wrist soreness that stems from an injury he sustained in Sunday's matchup against Milwaukee, joining Gary Trent (elbow) and Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) on the sidelines. Although Barnes received a clean MRI, it appears he still needs more time to let the injury heal. His absence should open up more minutes for Will Barton and Thaddeus Young. Barnes' next chance to play will come Friday against the Pistons.