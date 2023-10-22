Barnes wasn't wearing a brace Sunday and said his ankle is fine, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports. Coach Darko Rajakovic confirmed Barnes was a full participant during Sunday's practice, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Barnes reportedly sprained his right foot during Friday's preseason finale and didn't return, but it appears to have been a minor sprain. His status for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Minnesota remains unclear, but further clarity should surface when the Timberwolves release their first official injury report of the season Tuesday. Barnes was on fire during Toronto's final exhibition before suffering the injury, posting 23 points on a trio of triples, and he's slated to take on more usage this year with Fred VanVleet out of the picture.