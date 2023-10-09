Barnes recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 win over the Kings.

Barnes led Toronto's starters with 15 points despite missing both of his three-point attempts. He also committed three turnovers, but the Raptors were plus-20 with Barnes on the court, which was a team-high mark. With Fred VanVleet in Houston, Barnes is slated to handle more usage this season, and while that should help him increase his statistical output, fantasy managers in category leagues should be wary of a decrease in efficiency.