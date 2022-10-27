Barnes notched 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 win over the 76ers.

Barnes ended up missing just one game after suffering an ankle injury against the Heat on Oct. 23, and as expected, he handled his usual workload in this one -- he returned with a double-double while also leaving his mark in other categories. Barnes has been a consistent performer so far for the Raptors, with double-digit points and decent passing and rebounding contributions every time he steps on the hardwood.