Barnes amassed 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-92 victory over Dallas.

Barnes did a nice job putting the clamps on Cooper Flagg, helping hold Dallas' star rookie to just 17 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Barnes finished with a team-best plus-25 differential in the blowout win, and as a bonus for 9-cat managers, he only committed one turnover in his 35 minutes of floor time.