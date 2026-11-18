Barnes notched 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 111-102 loss to New York.

Barnes has scored 50 points in two appearances since returning from a four-game absence due to a groin injury, and he has picked things up right where he left off. Barnes has played 70 minutes across the two games, an encouraging indication that Toronto is comfortable giving him his usual workload following the injury. His scoring consistency has been remarkable as well, as Barnes has reached the 20-point plateau in eight of his 10 appearances so far.