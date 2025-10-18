Barnes popped off for 31 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals, one block and three turnovers in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-114 preseason win over the Nets.

Barnes had been struggling offensively in his previous three preseason outings, converting just 20 percent of his shot attempts, so it was nice to see him finally get things going in this one. He did miss both of his 3-point attempts, but 3-point shooting has never been a big part of his game. Barnes can rack up the stats like few others, but the main thing for him will be staying healthy, after he only made it through 65 games last season.