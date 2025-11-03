Barnes produced 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 win over the Grizzlies.

It was the third double-double of the year by Barnes, who fell one dime shy of matching his season high while swatting a season-best five shots. There may have been some slight concern during the preseason about the star forward's role, given that the Raptors now have a healthy Immanuel Quickley on top of the addition of Brandon Ingram, but Barnes' usage has held up just fine in the early going. Barnes has averaged 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest in seven games this season.