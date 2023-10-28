Barnes registered 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks over 39 minutes in Friday's 104-103 OT loss to the Bulls.

Barnes' first career triple-double was on Nov. 4, 2022 against the Mavericks, though the third-year forward out of Florida State was far more efficient from the field in Friday's contest. He did have seven turnovers in the game and now has 11 turnovers across the first two games of the 2023-24 season. Barnes and the Raptors made multiple mistakes down the stretch that led to their OT loss and will need to collectively take care of the rock better Saturday as they take on the 76ers in their first back-to-back of the year.