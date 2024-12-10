Barnes is scheduled to undergo further imaging on his sprained right ankle Tuesday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Barnes exited Monday's 113-108 loss to the Knicks midway through the third quarter, when he stepped awkwardly on New York's Karl-Anthony Towns while attempting to block a shot. The 23-year-old required assistance off the court and was unable to put any weight on his right foot, though the Raptors received some good news when initial X-rays after the game revealed no fracture. The Raptors are labeling Barnes' injury as a sprain, but the severity of the injury won't be known until his MRI results are in. Barnes did not practice Tuesday and was spotted in a walking boot, so fantasy managers should still be preparing for him to sit out Thursday's game in Miami -- and likely additional games after that -- even if the MRI brings favorable results.