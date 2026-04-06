Barnes registered 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 loss to Boston.

Barnes took a hit to the midsection when driving to the hoop on the game's first possession, and while he played through it, it did appear to be bothering him throughout the game. The two-time All-Star has been struggling mightily over the past four games, scoring just 9.8 points per game on 38.1 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent at the line to go with 9.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 4.0 turnovers per contest.