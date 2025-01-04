Barnes totaled 20 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 106-97 loss to the Magic.

Barnes finished just one rebound shy of recording what would've been his third straight double-double, but the star forward continues to find ways to produce on both ends of the court. He's reached the 20-point mark four times over his last six games, a span in which he's also averaging 23.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals per contest. That kind of production will play across all fantasy formats even if he has a down night in the scoring column from time to time.