Barnes contributed 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and five steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 111-107 victory over the Wizards.

Barnes ended just one rebound away from recording a double-double, but he also made his presence known on the defensive end with his five steals -- a season-high mark for him, and the third time across his last four games in which he records multiple steals. Barnes has undoubtedly taken a leap forward this season and has been Toronto's best player so far in 2023-24.