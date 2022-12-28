Barnes totaled 17 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 loss to the Clippers.

Barnes had been criticized for his poor play and lack of effort in recent weeks, but he certainly silenced some critics with a strong game here. He's now posted back-to-back double-doubles for the first time since early November, and while the overall numbers are disappointing, he has certainly taken a step back compared to his rookie season. He's averaging 14.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.8 steals per game this season.