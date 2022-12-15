Barnes accumulated 27 points (10-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 loss to the Kings.

Barnes ended three rebounds away from posting a triple-double, but he looked efficient as a scorer, active on the glass and impactful as a playmaker. The second-year forward has become a key player for the Raptors and while he's scored 20 or more points just twice in the current month, he's still averaging 16.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in December.