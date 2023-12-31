Barnes posted 22 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 129-127 loss to the Pistons.

The Raptors will go down in history as the team that allowed the Pistons to snap their 28-game losing skid, and while that distinction won't go away any time soon, it's worth noting Barnes did everything in his power to avoid that outcome. The small forward continues to have a career-best season and has been excellent in December, averaging 23.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game over his last 10 outings. He's scored at least 20 points in all but one of those contests.