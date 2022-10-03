Barnes posted eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 18 minutes in Sunday's 114-82 win over the Jazz.

Barnes was one of the top rookies during the 2021-22 season and is expected to hold a prominent role on offense for Toronto in the upcoming campaign, but he's far from being a one-trick pony and can also contribute in other categories if needed. He's all but settled as the team's starting small forward as long as he remains healthy.