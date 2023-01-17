Barnes recorded 26 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-13 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 45 minutes during Monday's 123-121 overtime victory over the Knicks.

Barnes knocked down 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts, and he also made an impact across the board. He's now collected at least one assist, steal and block in back-to-back contests. Barnes has also been hot from a scoring standpoint of late, totaling 20-plus points in four of his last five appearances.