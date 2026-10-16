Barnes totaled 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 28 minutes during Thursday's 122-120 preseason loss to the Knicks.

Barnes led the charge offensively, proving that he's ready for the 2026-27 campaign to begin. He also played a key role on the opposite end of the court Thursday by recording a team-high four swats. The Raptors play the second half of a back-to-back Friday, though it wouldn't be a surprise if this marks Barnes' final action of the preseason.