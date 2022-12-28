Barnes totaled 17 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 loss to the Clippers.

After a pair of poor games to begin last week, Barnes has bounced back with two straight excellent all-around showings. He followed up a 25-point, 10-rebound, four-assist outing Friday against the Cavaliers with another strong effort Tuesday, with the lack of three-point production being just about the only criticism for his performance. Fantasy managers likely didn't draft Barnes with the expectation that he would hit much more a three-pointer per game, so as long as he continues to improve his efficiency from the field while contributing steadily in other areas, he'll be able to salvage what has been a somewhat disappointing start to the season.