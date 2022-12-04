Barnes registered 17 points (8-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 victory over Orlando.

Barnes took full advantage of what was a favorable matchup, recording his fifth double-double of the season. The 14 rebounds marked a season-high total and were rounded out by adequate production on the defensive end. Despite this effort, the buy-low window may still be ajar for anyone keen on trying to acquire his services.