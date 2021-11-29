Barnes contributed 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 loss to the Celtics.

Barnes is having an excellent rookie season and was one of Toronto's best players once again, as he reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time this season and also posted decent peripheral stats. The rookie out of Florida State has scored in double digits in all but one of his last 10 games, averaging 14.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in that span.