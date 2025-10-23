Barnes closed with 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 138-118 victory over Atlanta.

It was a typically well-rounded performance from Barnes, although he didn't hoist a shot from beyond the arc after shooting a career-worst 27.1 percent on 4.3 three-point attempts a game last season. While minimizing that aspect of his game would impact his fantasy value, the fifth-year forward could more than make up for it if it leads to improved FG% and overall points.