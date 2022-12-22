Barnes racked up two points (1-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 victory over New York.

Barnes had a woeful performance Wednesday, as he looked awful from the floor en route to posting a second straight single-digit scoring mark. This might be nothing more than a bad stretch for the second-year forward, however, as he's averaging 14.8 points while shooting 46 percent from the field across 11 games in December.