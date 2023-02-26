Barnes posted 12 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes during Saturday's 95-91 victory over the Pistons.

Barnes simply couldn't find his shooting touch in this one, though he still managed to end the night in double digits. He also made an impact on the boards by securing seven rebounds, five on the defensive end. Barnes is now averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals in February (nine games).