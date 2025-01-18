Barnes amassed 10 points (4-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 130-112 loss to the Bucks.

Although it was Barnes' lowest scoring output since a six-point effort in the Dec. 22 loss to Houston, that didn't prevent him from contributing in other areas for the Raptors during a poor shooting night. Through his last nine outings, the star forward has averaged 20.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 threes. While it was Davion Mitchell who formally started at point guard Friday, Barnes should continue acting as Toronto's primary facilitator in the absence of Immanuel Quickley (groin).