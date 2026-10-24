Barnes supplied 28 points (12-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Friday's 112-102 win over the Wizards.

Barnes did it all for the Raptors Friday and finished with a game-high scoring total despite his struggles from three-point range. The star forward also paced all players in rebounds and tied for the game-high mark in blocks. He's scored at least 23 points in both of Toronto's regular-season outings thus far, totaling 51 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks in those games.