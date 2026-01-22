Barnes finished Wednesday's 122-109 win over the Kings with 23 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and four steals over 32 minutes.

Barnes contributed in multiple categories in Wednesday's win over the Kings, tying for the team lead with 23 points and matching his season high of four steals. The 24-year-old forward is in the midst of one of the best five-game stretches of his career, averaging 24.2 points, 8.0 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals on 52.7 percent shooting from the field across a league-high 37 minutes per game during that span.